State police seek tips in alleged shooting on Southfield Freeway

Michigan State Police are investigating an alleged shooting Friday on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit.

A 45-year-old driver alerted state troopers policing a crash near Joy Road about the incident, the agency said on Twitter.

The man said he was traveling in the freeway's southbound lanes near Eight Mile about 1 p.m. "when he heard two loud noises," state police wrote.

The motorist "then saw a black vehicle exit the freeway at 7 mile quickly," according to the post. "The victim stated he did not see a gun or know his vehicle was hit."

He pulled over and spotted a single round in the front passenger side of his vehicle, MSP said.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident is asked to call state police at (734) 287-5000.

A spate of shootings, including road-rage incidents, have been reported on area highways this year.

This month, a man was fatally shot on I-96 in what state police called a targeted incident. Days later, a driver reported bullets striking him and his car on the westbound Davison Freeway at Joseph Campau in Detroit.

State police probed similar incidents over the summer, including on I-696 and Lodge Freeway.

The acts pushed Detroit and state police to boost road patrols. The multijurisdictional effort, "Operation Brison," is named after a 2-year-old boy fatally shot in June in what investigators have described as a case of mistaken identity.