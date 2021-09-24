WAYNE COUNTY

State police seek tips in alleged shooting on Southfield Freeway

Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
Michigan State Police are investigating an alleged shooting Friday on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit.

A 45-year-old driver alerted state troopers policing a crash near Joy Road about the incident, the agency said on Twitter.

The man said he was traveling in the freeway's southbound lanes near Eight Mile about 1 p.m. "when he heard two loud noises," state police wrote.

The motorist "then saw a black vehicle exit the freeway at 7 mile quickly," according to the post. "The victim stated he did not see a gun or know his vehicle was hit."

He pulled over and spotted a single round in the front passenger side of his vehicle, MSP said.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident is asked to call state police at (734) 287-5000.

A spate of shootings, including road-rage incidents, have been reported on area highways this year.

This month, a man was fatally shot on I-96 in what state police called a targeted incident. Days later, a driver reported bullets striking him and his car on the westbound Davison Freeway at Joseph Campau in Detroit.

State police probed similar incidents over the summer, including on I-696 and Lodge Freeway

The acts pushed Detroit and state police to boost road patrols. The multijurisdictional effort, "Operation Brison," is named after a 2-year-old boy fatally shot in June in what investigators have described as a case of mistaken identity.

