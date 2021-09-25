State police seeking tips on shooting in Inkster that injured woman

Inkster — Michigan State Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at an Inkster home that left a 22-year-old woman injured.

MSP responded to a request for assistance after receiving information from the Inkster Police Department regarding a shooting near Lovett Avenue around 10 p.m.

The woman answered the door of her home and saw a male she didn't know. He then shot her multiple times on her front porch and fled the scene to a waiting getaway vehicle, police said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition

Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information of these events are asked to call the state police at (734)-287-5000 or leave a tip on their mobile app.