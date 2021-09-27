98 dogs, cats at Detroit animal shelter find homes amid overcrowding

The Detroit Animal Care and Control facility remains above capacity but weekend adoptions reduced the numbers of animals, officials announced Monday.

Last week, Director Mark Kumpf said there were more than 170 animals at the site, which has approval for 84 kennels.

From Saturday through Sunday, 98 stray dogs and cats found new homes thanks to help from community partners and volunteers, city officials said in a statement.

There were 44 dogs and 12 cats placed through adoption, 13 animals moved to foster homes and six returned to their owners. Another 23 were transferred to other rescues and shelters in Metro Detroit, according to the release, including two to Bark Nation, seven to Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, eight to Michigan Humane, four to Livingston County Animal Control and two to NBS Animal Rescue.

“Our valued community partners and rescue groups are helping us save animals and reduce overcrowding at our shelter,” Kumpf said. “We couldn’t do it without them, and the many Detroiters who support us by opening their homes and hearts to these deserving animals. I am extending heartfelt thanks on behalf of our entire team, and I am urging all Detroiters to please come to check out our available pets. They are cuddle-approved.”

The shelter, which the city health department has overseen since 2015 and boasts a 93% live release rate, still needs more animals to be adopted or transferred to other facilities, officials said Monday.

The pandemic has delayed a planned shelter upgrade. Meanwhile, animal advocates have criticized the DACC operations in recent years, citing overcrowding, inadequate staffing and revolving leadership.

Before the weekend adoptions, city officials said 1,000 dogs had been transferred to rescue partners so far in 2021. Nearly 8,000 animals have been transferred since 2015.

Adoptions are offered from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. daily at DACC, 7401 Chrysler Drive, Detroit. Adoption fees continue to be waived.

All dogs and cats are microchipped, vaccinated against rabies and have had their first set of initial vaccines. All dogs are neutered and come with a collar, leash, food and goodie bag with treats, officials said.

To view options, go to DACC or email Adopt@Friendsofdacc.org.