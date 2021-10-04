Riverview police seek owner of baby alligator found in street

Riverview may not be up to its neck in alligators, but police found one in one neighborhood's street Sunday.

Police said officers were called at about 10:40 p.m. Sunday to the area of Marsha Street and Hale near Quarry and Fort for a report of an alligator in the street.

Officers found a 2-foot baby alligator in the street. Police took the critter into custody and have placed it with a local reptile expert.

Anyone with information about who owns the alligator or how it got into the street should call Riverview Police detectives at (734) 281-4216.

