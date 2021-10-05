Taylor bribery scandal intensifies as developer nears guilty plea

Detroit — A Downriver real estate mogul accused of bribing Taylor Mayor Rick Sollars with free wood floors and a deck at his lake house is scheduled to plead guilty later this month, the first conviction stemming from a high-profile corruption case.

A federal court filing Tuesday indicates Shady Awad, 41, of Allen Park has a plea hearing Oct. 22 in federal court in Detroit, almost two years after he was charged alongside Sollars in an alleged conspiracy involving Jeffrey Baum, the Taylor community development manager, bribes, luxury items and tax-foreclosed properties.

There was no immediate comment from federal prosecutors Tuesday. Awad's lawyer David DuMouchel and Baum's lawyer Mike Rataj declined comment.

Sollars and Baum have been awaiting a January trial in a case that has stalled amid the pandemic. The investigation emerged in early 2019 when FBI agents raided Taylor City Hall, Sollars' home and vacation chalet.

Sollars was indicted in December 2019 on federal bribery and wire fraud charges and accused of helping Awad obtain city-owned properties in exchange for free work on his home and chalet, including hardwood floors, a humidor, appliances and more.

In exchange, the mayor helped Awad's real estate development company Realty Transition and other developers obtain dozens of tax-foreclosed homes in the city, prosecutors said.

Sollars received bribes, stole campaign contributions and tried to cover up the crimes, according to prosecutors, who accused the mayor of filing phony paperwork with state campaign finance officials.

The 37-page indictment chronicles a conspiracy spanning 2015-19, features incriminating text messages and allegations about secret payoffs that included a $1,600 humidor — which Sollars demanded be filled with Cuban cigars.

The 33-count indictment was unsealed 10 months after FBI agents raided Taylor City Hall and searched Sollars' home and chalet in a series of daylight raids and seizures, including $205,993 found in the mayor's house.

The indictment charges Sollars with crimes punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison. He is free on $10,000 unsecured bond.

Sollars has said he will be cleared of all criminal charges.

Meanwhile, his political fortunes have faded. Sollars had to mount a write-in campaign for re-election last spring because he failed to file campaign finance statements or pay fines. He mounted an unsuccessful primary write-in campaign for a third term and is trying again in next month's general election.

