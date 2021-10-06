Watch live: Michigan Supreme Court arguments in Judge Bruce Morrow's misconduct complaint

The Michigan Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday over whether Wayne County Circuit Judge Bruce Morrow should be suspended from the bench for a year without pay.

The Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission brought a misconduct complaint against Circuit Judge Bruce Morrow in August 2020 after two women assistant prosecutors in the county lodged complaints. The agency policies Michigan judges, magistrates and other judicial officers such as court referees.

Morrow is accused of using sexually graphic language in front of two female assistant prosecutors during a 2019 murder trial. The misconduct complaint is the second for Morrow, who has been on the bench since 1992.

During the trial, one of the female assistant prosecutors sought Morrow's opinion about her questioning of a medical examiner on the witness stand, according to the complaint.

Morrow came down from the bench and had a conversation at the prosecutor's table, noting beforehand that his remarks would likely make the female prosecutor "blush," according to the complaint.

He sat close and at one point asked: “Would you want foreplay before or after sex?" according to the complaint.

In 2014, he was suspended for 60 days by the Michigan Supreme Court for missteps in eight criminal cases he presided over.

In one of the cases, Morrow was accused of removing a prisoner from the court’s lockup himself and bringing him to a courtroom, sentencing the defendant to lengthy prison terms for armed robbery, carjacking and felony firearm, and then returning the man to the lockup. The man was not restrained and there was no security in Morrow’s courtroom.

Attorneys for the tenure commission and Morrow will each get 20 minutes during the hearing, which will be live-streamed.

The virtual hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

The Michigan Supreme Court is not allowing in-person proceedings due to the pandemic.

The justices are weighing whether to accept the commission's recommendation of a year-long suspension without pay for Morrow, not accept the recommendation or send the case back to the judicial tenure commission for further consideration.