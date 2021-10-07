Supreme Court will again consider 2013 Dearborn Hts. porch shooting conviction

The conviction of a Dearborn Heights man who shot and killed a Detroit woman on his porch nearly eight years ago will be reviewed by the Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday for a second time.

Theodore Wafer, now 62, was convicted of murder and manslaughter in 2014 for killing Renisha McBride, a 19-year-old Detroit woman prosecutors and family members said showed up on Wafer's porch in the early morning hours of Nov. 2, 2013 seeking help after she was involved in a single-vehicle crash. The crash occurred less than a mile away from Wafer's home on West Outer Drive and Dolphin near Warren Avenue.

Wafer, a former maintenance worker at Detroit Metro Airport, is serving a 15- to 30-year sentence for murder and seven to 15 years for manslaughter. Wafer also received a mandatory additional two years on a felony firearm charge.

Wafer’s trial attorney said he was in fear for his life and thought McBride, who was intoxicated, was an intruder trying to break into his home when he fatally shot her in the face through a screen door at his home.

In 2018, Wafer's lawyers sought to have his conviction overturned, saying his legal rights were violated when the jury that convicted him was given faulty instructions. The Michigan Supreme Court denied the request.

Chief Justice Stephen Markman dissented from the court’s decision, saying Wafer’s conviction “warrants reversal.”

The Supreme Court will hear arguments Thursday about whether it was improper for Wafer to be convicted of murder and manslaughter for the same death. His lawyers want the manslaughter conviction thrown out.