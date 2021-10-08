Wayne County to replace Dearborn's Miller-Rotunda Bridge

Dearborn — By fall 2024, the Miller-Rotunda Bridge in Dearborn will be fully replaced and rebuilt, Wayne County announced Thursday.

The infrastructure project is funded with $70 million from the state of Michigan's 2022 budget. The bridge is 90 years old, dating back to 1931.

Given its advanced age, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans said in a statement, "repairs are no longer the answer."

“This bridge is a major thoroughfare in our community and a destination route for Ford," Evans said. "Providing this long-term solution of replacing the bridge is a critical advancement for the county."

The bridge's redesign started in 2019 with a $3.5 million grant from the Michigan Department of Transportation's Economic Development Program, the county said. The completed design is expected later this fall.

More:Whitmer makes case for $300M in bridge repairs in proposed 2022 budget

Then there will be a competitive bidding process for construction. The county believes the bridge will be completely rebuilt three years from now, in fall 2024.

In March 2020, the bridge was closed for a month for repair work.

At a press conference at the bridge in March, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said there were more than 500 support beams added to the bridge in the last few years as a stopgap. Whitmer was in Dearborn to push for $300 million in bridge repair funds in the 2022 budget.

"It's something we've got to get done," Whitmer said. "It just shows we've got to rebuild and rebuild better and stronger. This is one part of a resilient infrastructure we need in Michigan."

At that press conference, Evans said "nothing lasts forever, but we have to stop nickel-and-diming our way to success because we're not really getting success that way."