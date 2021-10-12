Harper Woods police seek tips on armed man who tried to rob kids

Harper Woods police are asking for help to identify an armed man who tried to rob two kids as they walked home from a school event Monday.

According to a preliminary investigation, a woman came to the Harper Woods Public Safety Department at about 6:40 p.m. Monday to report the incident.

She told police her children, ages 12 and 10, were walking home at about 6 p.m. from an event at Parcells Middle School when they were confronted by the driver of a black Chevy Equinox.

The man pointed a gun at them and demanded money, according to police.

Officials said the woman told them her children ran from the location toward a gas station on Harper at Vernier. The man then fled south on Canton Avenue.

Police said the children described the man as being in his late teens or early 20s with an afro.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident should call the Harper Woods Public Safety Department at (313) 343-2530 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

