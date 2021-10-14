State officials suspend Canton child care facility's license amid allegations of abuse

A Canton child care home facility's license has been suspended amid allegations of child abuse, state officials said Thursday.

The Child Care Licensing Bureau of Michigan's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said Thursday it has suspended and plans to revoke the child care license of Vagula Aroulselvam, who operates the facility at 45027 Thornhill Court near South Canton Center and Palmer.

Aroulselvam received the state license for her child care facility in 2013 with capacity for six children, according to state records.

Under a state order issued Tuesday, she is prohibited from operating a group child care home at any location, unable to accept children for care and required to inform all parents of children in her care her license has been suspended and she can no longer provide child care.

State officials said they began investigating Aroulselvam's facility earlier this month after a complaint was filed. The allegations sparked what the Child Care Licensing Bureau calls a "high-risk special investigation" because the complaint pertained to either child abuse suspected as the cause of a child’s death, sexual abuse or sexual exploitation of a child or abuse that resulted in severe physical injury. Exact details of the alleged abuse are not being released.

Aroulselvam has the right to appeal and ask for an administrative hearing.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez