Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on M-39 north of Plymouth

The Detroit News

A man who got out of his disabled car on M-39 died Sunday morning after being hit by another car, police said.

The incident on southbound M-39 north of Plymouth was reported to the Metro Detroit post of the Michigan State Police at about 5:25 a.m.

Police said the vehicle that struck the pedestrian caught fire. The driver was not injured, but he was taken to a hospital for a blood draw, police said.

Southbound M-39 was closed south of I-96 for an investigation. All lanes have since reopened.