Road rage sparks gunshots, crash, lockdown in Garden City, police say

Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
Road rage led to gunfire, a three-vehicle crash, a school lockdown and multiple arrests Friday in Garden City, police said.

A preliminary investigation found two vehicles were headed northbound on Middlebelt from Cherry Hill around 2:40 p.m. "when an altercation between the occupants ... resulted in an exchange of gunfire," authorities said in a statement.

As the cars continued driving, at least one collided with a third vehicle near Marquette Street, according to the release.

"There were no injuries as the result of the gunfire; however, two people were treated for injuries related to the traffic crash," police said.

Witnesses reported that several occupants fled the scene on foot.

Police nearby schools on lockdown as a precaution as they searched.

Four people eventually were taken into custody.

Police are working to find a man who fled the scene. He is described as a male with a light complexion, last seen wearing a gray hooded jacket and multicolored backpack.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Garden City Police Department at (734) 793-1700.

