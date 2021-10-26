Harper Woods police seek tips in non-fatal Tuesday shooting

Police are asking the public for help to identify the suspect in an early Tuesday morning shooting in Harper Woods.

Officials said the shooting happened at about 4:40 a.m. in the 19700 block of Anita near Eight Mile Road and Beaconsfield Avenue.

They said only the victim sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

According to authorities, the suspect was wearing a mask and a gray sweat suit.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Harper Woods Department of Public Safety at (313) 343-2530 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

