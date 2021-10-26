Harper Woods police seek tips in non-fatal Tuesday shooting
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Police are asking the public for help to identify the suspect in an early Tuesday morning shooting in Harper Woods.
Officials said the shooting happened at about 4:40 a.m. in the 19700 block of Anita near Eight Mile Road and Beaconsfield Avenue.
They said only the victim sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
According to authorities, the suspect was wearing a mask and a gray sweat suit.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Harper Woods Department of Public Safety at (313) 343-2530 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez