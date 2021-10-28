Franklin man, 43, charged in fatal crash on I-94

A Franklin man has been charged with drunken driving and killing a man Sunday in a crash on a Detroit freeway, officials said.

Anthony Dwayne Magee, 43, was arraigned Wednesday in 36th District Court in Detroit on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-causing death, a 15-year felony, and reckless driving-causing death, also a 15-year felony, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

A magistrate ordered him held on a $200,000 bond and scheduled a probable cause conference for Wednesday and a preliminary examination for Nov. 9. If he posts bond, he cannot consume alcohol and must wear at GPS tether.

Magee is charged in connection with car crash that killed Connor Clancy, 22, of St. Clair Shores.

Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday to a scene on westbound Interstate 94 near the Lodge Freeway for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

They found one of the drivers was trapped in his vehicle. Medics pronounced him dead, police said.

The other driver, later identified as a Magee, was taken to a hospital.

According to a preliminary investigation, Magee was intoxicated and driving at a high rate of speed on westbound I-94 when he struck Connor's parked vehicle, fatally injuring him.

