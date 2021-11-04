Barricaded gunman situation in Harper Woods ends peacefully

A man with a gun early Thursday at a Harper Woods home surrendered after several hours, police said.

"With the assistance of members from the Detroit Police Negotiations Team, the barricaded incident was peacefully resolved and the person in crisis was transported to an area hospital for medical attention," officials said in a statement.

Harper Woods police were called to a home in the 20000 block in the Lochmoor near Harper and Vernier for a report of a barricaded gunman.

According to media reports, a man fired a single shot from a rifle after an argument with his wife and while his family was with them in the home. The man then went inside the home and refused to speak with Harper Woods police.

