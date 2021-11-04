Suspect, 15, in Plymouth sexual assault arrested

A suspect in an attempted sexual assault of a woman Saturday in downtown Plymouth has been arrested, police said.

A 15-year-old male who is not a Plymouth resident was arrested, according to police. Officials said they are not releasing any further details at this time.

According to a preliminary investigation, the incident happened at about 7 p.m. Saturday at the Comfort Station restrooms downtown.

Police said a woman was attacked when she exited a stall by someone hiding in another stall.

The attacker was described as a White male with short brown hair, between 15 and 20 years of age, between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 120-140 pounds. At the time of the assault, the attacker was wearing a black jacket or sweatshirt with long sleeves, dark colored jogging pants with black and white tennis shoes.

On Tuesday, investigators released video recorded before the alleged attack.

