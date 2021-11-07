Dearborn police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run of child

Dearborn police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck a 6-year-old in a hit-and-run incident Sunday, killing her.

The incident happened about 2:50 p.m. in the 7600 block of Bingham. Police received a report of a 6-year-old girl with severe injuries who had been struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident failed to stop, police said.

The child was rushed to Childrens Hospital in Detroit, where she died from her injuries, police said.

The initial description of the car is a silver or white Chevrolet Equinox. Police are seeking the public's help for information that could lead to the driver.

“This is a tragic accident and we offer our condolences to the family of the victim. The Dearborn Police Department is asking that anyone with information, please come forward," said police Chief Ronald Haddad.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dearborn Police Cpl. Baraboll at (313) 943-2275, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP (800-773-2587) or go to the organization's website at www.1800speakup.org.