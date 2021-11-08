18-year-old on motorcycle dies in crash with SUV in Taylor
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Police are investigating a Monday morning crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle in Taylor that claimed the life of an 18-year-old man, officials said.
Officers were called just before 8 a.m. to the area of Eureka and Pond Village Drive near Inkster Road for a report of a crash, police said.
Officers found the victim, who had been operating the motorcycle, deceased.
They spoke to a number of witnesses and investigators said they believe the motorcycle's speed was a factor in the crash.
