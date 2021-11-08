Gasoline from leak at Flat Rock plant no longer threat, officials say

Gasoline from an August leak at a Ford Motor Co. plant is no longer a threat inside Flat Rock homes and businesses, Wayne County officials said Monday.

They said reviews of air screenings in Flat Rock confirm the leak no longer threatens indoor air. The screenings were conducted by the county's Health Department and the Michigan Department of Health Human Services.

The announcement comes a little over a month after all but one home in the city evacuated because of the leak were cleared for owners' return.

"We are pleased that all independent testing and evaluation has shown that Flat Rock is no longer impacted by the August gas leak," Wayne County Chief Operating Officer Genelle Allen said Monday in a statement. "The health and safety of residents has been our highest priority throughout this process. The Wayne County Health Department will continue to work with the City of Flat Rock and other partners to ensure that any remaining resident’s concerns about this incident are fully addressed."

Officials said the Michigan Department of Health Human Services reviewed air samples taken from Flat Rock's buildings by GHD, a contractor for Ford, and others collected by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

They also said testing has been completed and all residents have been notified of the results.

"Residents are understandably worried when they learn about potential exposure to benzene and other volatile organic compounds that can have serious health impacts if there is long-term exposure," Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s chief medical executive, said in a statement. "I am happy that the data continues to show that Flat Rock homes are clear of levels that could impact the health of residents."

Flat Rock residents first began reporting a gasoline-like odor coming from city sanitary sewers on Aug. 30. By Sept. 1, officials had traced it to a leak from an underground pipe at Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant.

Not long after, state and county officials recommended residents who lived near the plant evacuate their homes. The concern was benzene, toluene and xylene — poisonous components of gasoline — could cause serious health problems if residents were exposed to them over a long period.

More than 1,000 homes were evacuated with the last group of 600 households told Sept. 23 they could return home.

Ford said it had plugged the leak, but estimated about 1,400 gallons of gasoline had escaped from it. The car maker temporarily halted production at the plant, which assembles the Ford Mustang. It also promised to give every household affected by the leak $500.

Anyone who has remaining questions about the impact of the gasoline leak should call (734) 782-2455 ext.6.

