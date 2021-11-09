Dearborn police seek person of interest in fatal hit-and-run

Dearborn police have named a person of interest in a hit-and-run last weekend that left a 6-year-old girl dead.

The girl was struck around 2:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7600 block of Bingham, investigators reported. She died from her injuries at Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit.

Police described the car involved as a silver or white Chevrolet Equinox.

On Tuesday, police said Jyon Collins is a person of interest wanted in connection with the incident.

Collins is described as 18 years old, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

"This tragedy has impacted our entire community," Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said in a statement. "We will expend every resource until the person responsible is located.”

Services for the victim, identified as Batoul Haider Alfadawi, were held Monday at the Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn Heights.

"It's a big wound in our hearts," Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi said in remarks recorded during the ceremony.

Anyone with information on Collins' whereabouts is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-2241.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $5,000 reward for tips. The group accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.