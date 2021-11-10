Person of interest in hit-and-run of Dearborn 6-year-old surrenders, police say

A person of interest in a hit-and-run last weekend in Dearborn that left a 6-year-old girl dead turned himself in, police announced Wednesday.

The news came less than 24 hours after authorities said they were seeking Jyon Collins, 18, in connection with the Sunday incident.

"As a direct result of the support from local news media and the assistance of the public, Jyon Collins responded to the Dearborn Police Department this afternoon, to voluntarily surrender to officials," police said in a statement.

Other details about Collins or the case were not released Wednesday.

“With the subject in custody, it's important to note that this investigation is active and ongoing," Police Chief Ronald Haddad said in a statement. "You will be kept updated when appropriate."

The victim, identified as Batoul Haider Alfadawi, was struck around 2:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7600 block of Bingham, investigators reported. She died from her injuries at Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit.

Police described the car involved as a silver or white Chevrolet Equinox.

Services for the victim were held Monday at the Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn Heights.