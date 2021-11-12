Teen charged in fatal hit-and-run of 6-year-old in Dearborn

The driver accused in a hit-and-run last weekend in Dearborn that left a 6-year-old dead has been charged, police announced Friday.

Jyon Collins, 18, was arraigned on charges of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death and for driving with a suspended license, the police department said in a statement.

19th District Court Judge Gene Hunt set bond at $50,000. He also ordered Collins to remain on house arrest and wear a GPS tether if released, according to prosecutors.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 24.

Investigators said the victim, identified as Batoul Haider Alfadawi, was hit by a Chevrolet Equinox around 2:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7600 block of Bingham.

She died from her injuries at Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit.

Collins surrendered to police on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after police said they were seeking him in connection with the incident.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office authorized charges.

Services for the victim were held Monday at the Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn Heights.