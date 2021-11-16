Police seek tips on person of interest in Redford fatal shooting

Redford police are asking the public for help to find a person of interest in a fatal shooting Sunday.

Officials said they are looking for Kaleb Alexander Lapsley, 24, in connection with the shooting.

Police were called at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday to a location in the 15400 block of Lenore near Telegraph and Fenkell for a report of a shooting. They found a deceased man in his mid-20s with a gunshot wound.

Lapsley may be driving a white 2017-18 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.

Anyone with information about Lapsley's whereabouts should call Redford Township Police Capt. Al DiPrima at (313) 387-2571.

