Detroit man charged with killing Harper Woods restaurant owner in 2013

A 27-year-old Detroit man has been charged with killing the owner of a popular Harper Woods restaurant nearly eight years ago, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Wednesday.

Ramone James Conneilies, 27, is accused of shooting Altin Avdyli, 31, the popular owner of the Royal Grill, and stealing his car.

Conneilies faces one count of felony murder, one count of carjacking, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in 32A District Court in Harper Woods.

Avdyli was shot and killed around 9:09 p.m. Dec. 6, 2013, as he was leaving his restaurant at 19840 Kelly Road. Conneilies allegedly approached Avdyli, tried to enter his car, and fired a handgun, killing him.

According to authoritiies, Conneilies fled the in Avdyli’s car. More details are expected to be presented during the defendant's preliminary examination.

The carjacking and murder of Avdyli had been a cold case; the prosecutor's office said a suspect was identified and charges filed "due to the diligent investigation by the Harper Woods Police Department."