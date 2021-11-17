Riverview councilman charged in alleged drunken driving crash

Riverview City Councilman David Robbins was arraigned Wednesday on three charges in connection with an alleged drunken driving crash just hours after being elected, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced.

Robbins, 34, is accused of driving while intoxicated, hitting a tree in the median of Fort and Voight about 1:40 a.m. Nov 4 and then fleeing the scene on foot, Worthy said.

Robbins is charged with operating while intoxicated, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of a crash.

Robbins was given a $5,000/10% bond at his arraignment in 27th District Court in Wyandotte, meaning only $500 had to be paid for his release as his case proceeds. Robbins was also placed on an alcohol tether, Worthy said.

Robbins is due back in court on Nov. 24 for his probable cause conference. He did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

"A dangerous event was put in motion by the defendant's alleged actions leading to these criminal charges," Worthy said in a statement. "It’s shocking and disappointing that this happened less than 24 hours after he was elected to the Riverview City Council."

The incident occurred in the early morning hours after Robbins was elected Nov. 3 as one of seven members of the Riverview City Council. The Downriver suburb has about 12,000 residents.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

jdickson@detroitnews.com