Man accused of shooting property, pet with a pellet gun in Dearborn arrested

Dearborn — A man accused of injuring a pet and damaging property with a pellet gun Thursday has been arrested, police said.

Officers were called at about 8 a.m. Thursday to a location in the 8700 block of Shaddick near Lonyo and Wyoming Avenue for a report of shots fired.

They detained a man while they investigated. Police found an injured pet and property damage consistent with pellets being fired from either a BB or pellet gun, officials said.

Officers said the suspect is being held as he awaits charges.

During their investigation, a resident who lives near the crime scene experienced a medical issue unrelated to the report of gunfire. Medics rendered aid and took the resident to a hospital. Police said the resident is listed in stable condition.

