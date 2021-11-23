Dearborn police want to find 2 in shootout on local street

Dearborn police are seeking tips in a shooting this week on a local street.

Officers were dispatched to Cherry Hill and Silvery Lane on Monday for a 2020 black Ford Explorer and a 2011 Silver Kia Sorento "driving recklessly and shooting at each other," the Police Department said in a statement.

Officers later found one of the vehicles about four blocks away, unoccupied, according to the release.

“Our number one priority is citizen safety," Chief Ronald Haddad said. "When that is jeopardized, we will do everything in our power to ensure the perpetrator(s) are brought to justice. I am urging the public to come forward and provide information regarding the individuals involved in this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to Dearborn police detectives at (313) 943-2234 or (313) 943-2930.