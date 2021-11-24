Driver charged in deadly Harper Woods crash

A 36-year-old Macomb County man was charged Wednesday in connection with a multi-vehicle crash in Harper Woods in September that left one person dead and two others injured.

David William Gaval III of St. Clair Shores was arraigned in 32-A District Court on multiple counts, including second-degree murder and operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function, authorities said in a statement.

He also faces a fourth-offense notice due to prior felony convictions, according to the release.

Gaval was driving a 2021 Ford Expedition on Sept. 21 when it failed to stop for a red traffic signal at Harper and Vernier, police allege.

The SUV struck a 2014 Dodge Charger with two people inside, continued east on Vernier then hit a 2011 Cadillac CTS before crashing into a tree, police reported.

The driver of the Cadillac was pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital. Gaval and the two others in the Dodge were hospitalized.

An attorney listed as representing Gaval did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Bond was set at $200,000. A preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 8.

If convicted, Gaval faces up to life in prison.