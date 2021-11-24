Prosecutors reviewing murder warrant in death of former Detroit disc jockey

Highland Park — Police have submitted a murder warrant to Wayne County prosecutors in connection with the stabbing death of longtime Detroit disc jockey John O'Leary.

O’Leary, 68, who spent nearly 40 years at rock radio stations WWWW, WLLZ, WCSX and WABX, was reportedly missing for days before friends asked Highland Park police to check on him at home. Officers found O'Leary's body on his Highland Park property Sunday, Police Chief Johnny Thomas said.

Police arrested a suspect and have asked prosecutors to charge the man with murder. Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Maria Miller said Wednesday that her office is working to determine if there's enough evidence to bring the charge.

"We are reviewing the case," Miller said in an email.

Thomas told The Detroit News Monday that O'Leary had been stabbed to death, although it was unclear when he was killed.

O'Leary was planning to launch a podcast focusing on the history of Detroit rock radio, friends said.

He graduated from Redford High School in 1972 and graduated from the Specs Howard School of Broadcast Arts in 1974, according to his LinkedIn profile. The following year, he began his radio career at WWWW FM.

O'Leary's most recent radio gig was at WCSX in 2013. Since then, he had done voiceover work.

Friends said O'Leary, who lived with a roommate, had no known relatives.

