Man charged in shooting at Inkster gas station

A 39-year-old man was charged Wednesday in a shooting last month at an Inkster gas station that left one person wounded.

Keonta Giles was arraigned in 22nd District Court on 11 counts including assault with intent to murder and felony firearm, records show. State police reported Giles as 55, but public records and court documents list his age as 39.

Bond was set at $20,000, Michigan State Police said.

Giles was identified as the suspect in the Oct. 17 shooting at a Valero in the 1400 block of Middle Belt.

A 43-year-old man was shot in the leg around 12:35 a.m., state police reported.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office authorized charges.

An attorney listed as representing Giles did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case Wednesday.