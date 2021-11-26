WAYNE COUNTY

Tip leads to arrest of alleged package thief in Livonia

Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
A good Samaritan helped lead to the arrest of a thief in Livonia this week, police said.

On Tuesday, the city police department issued an alert seeking tips to find a suspect captured on home security video stealing packages from a porch near Inkster and Lyndon. That person was seen fleeing in an older model white Ford Expedition, according to the notice. 

Kiasha Smith was arrested the day after police released surveillance images of her.

A resident who read the alert spotted the vehicle and a woman matching the description walking across a front yard Wednesday near Middlebelt and Oakview, police said in a statement.

She called the police department, gave investigators the license plate number and told them where it appeared to be headed, according to the release.

Officers found the SUV and conducted a traffic stop. The woman, initially gave a fake name but was identified as Kiasha Smith, 26, of Georgia, and arrested. Her vehicle was impounded.

Investigators said they also linked Smith to a retail fraud in the city this month.

She was arraigned Wednesday in 16th District Court on charges of larceny, retail fraud and disguise with intent to obstruct/hinder law enforcement, records show.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 15.

