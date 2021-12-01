Man, 24, shot while driving in Inkster, suspect in custody

Inkster — A 24-year-old man called police Tuesday night to report he had been shot while driving in the city, officials said.

Michigan State Police said they have a suspect in custody and are investigating the non-fatal shooting.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim called Inkster police at about 11:30 p.m. and said he was traveling in the area of Middle Belt and Carlysle south of Michigan Avenue when a man in Chevrolet Impala flashed a gun at him. He told police he knew the other man.

The caller said the man started shooting at him and he had been struck by a bullet.

Investigators said the victim stopped his vehicle on Harrison at Hazelwood about two miles from where the incident began.

Inkster police located an Impala matching the description and pursued it for several minutes until the driver got out of the car in the area of Glenwood near Middle Belt and fled on foot.

A short distance away, Inkster officers and a Michigan State Police trooper spotted a man running and arrested him without incident.

Meanwhile, medics took the victim to a hospital.

State police said detectives with the agency's Special Investigation Section continue to investigate.

