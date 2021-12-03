Arrest made in alleged threat against Grosse Pointe Woods middle school

One person has been arrested in connection with an alleged threat targeting a middle school in Grosse Pointe Woods, authorities said Friday.

The Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety Department investigated a threat Thursday night referencing Parcells Middle School on social media, according to a statement.

"An arrest has been made and charges will be forthcoming," the release read.

"Making a threat or false report of terrorism is a felony and can be punishable by imprisonment for not more than 20 years or a fine of not more than $20,000.00, or both."

Other details were not released Friday night.

In a letter earlier Friday, Jon Dean, superintendent of the Grosse Pointe Public School System, said "threats specific to GPPSS that were posted in various social media outlets" prompted the district to close that day.

"While these threats appeared to be copycat-style threats intended to cause disruption or spark a response, in speaking to the police we felt this was the best course of action," he wrote. "We’ve seen many other communities receive similar threats and

respond in a similar manner."

The arrest followed what some officials have described as a "tidal wave" of school threats after the fatal shooting Tuesday at Oxford High that left four students dead and seven people injured.

The threats have prompted officials to close scores of districts across the region, some for two days or longer.

On Friday, Waterford Township police announced the arrest of a 13-year-old boy who allegedly made social media threats against his middle school.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old Lake Orion High student has been arrested and charged with threatening to shoot up his school if he could obtain a gun.

This week, police arrested a 17-year-old who brought a pistol to Southfield Regional Academic Campus.