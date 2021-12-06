Threat made to 'shoot up' Crestwood High School in Dearborn Heights

Dearborn Heights — Authorities responded to an alleged threat at Crestwood High School Monday morning, nearly a week after the shooting at Oxford High School.

While Dearborn Heights police and Crestwood school officials did not immediately respond to requests for information, the Dearborn School District confirmed that the threat was directed at the neighboring high school.

According to social media screenshots obtained by The Detroit News, a portion of the threat read: "going to shoot it up at 11:05 at lunch when I can find everyone lacking."

In a blog post on Monday morning, Dearborn High School Principal Zeina Jebril wrote that the school was "made aware of a threatening comment made toward a neighboring high school warning students not to come to school on Monday."

That neighboring school is Crestwood High, said David Mustonen, spokesman for Dearborn schools.

Jebril wrote: "It is important for you to know that although this threat was not made toward Dearborn High, we will be proactive in taking measures to ensure our school remains a safe learning environment for all."

Mustonen said that while police from Dearborn and Dearborn Heights responded to Crestwood, there is an additional police presence at Dearborn High on Monday, along with the school resource officer, and additional district staff.

But there are no evacuations or lockdowns, he said.

"The students, obviously, and everyone is on very high alert, and our emotions are running high," Mustonen said. "Crestwood and Dearborn are right next to each other, and the communities are very tight-knit. They share social media, whatever. So the social media post was seen by many Dearborn High students."

The threat at Crestwood is the latest in what's been called a "tidal wave" of school threats after the Oxford shooting that killed four teens and wounded seven others, including a teacher. More than 60 school districts canceled classes last week due to threats.

In the last week, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged seven students with making school threats.

