Alleged threat at Harper Woods High School sparks 2 arrests, police say

Two youths are facing charges after police allege they threatened a shooting at Harper Woods High School this week.

School staff received a phone call Monday from someone who told them "that everyone should exit the school because they were coming up and shooting," the Harper Woods Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

The employees obtained the phone number and notified police, who determined the calls were made through a cell phone app, according to the release.

Detectives identified the address where the calls were made and on early Tuesday arrested two girls.

Both were placed in the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility and were expected to be charged Wednesday with making a false report of terrorism, police said. Since they are juveniles, their names were not released.

"The Harper Woods Department of Public Safety works closely with the school districts within the City and maintains a zero tolerance policy for actions of this nature," officials said Tuesday.

The incident follows numerous threats in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at Oxford High School last week that prompted many districts to close.

Some have resulted in charges or arrests.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy's office has charged 12 students in the last week, including five announced Tuesday.

Police last week arrested several in connection alleged threats in Grosse Pointe Woods, Lake Orion and Waterford Township. A 17-year-old who brought a pistol to Southfield Regional Academic Campus also was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, authorities reported what appeared to be false alarms at Walled Lake Central High and in Roseville on Tuesday.

The same day, Monroe County sheriff's officials said three students could be facing charges for reporting a false threat.