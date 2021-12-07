Wayne County Prosecutor Worthy charges 5 more teens with school threats

Detroit — Five students, ranging in age from 12 to 14, face juvenile charges owing to alleged school threats in Wayne County, Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Tuesday.

Along with seven other students charged previously by Worthy's office, a full dozen kids face legal trouble for school threats in the week since the shooting at Oxford High School, which killed four teens and injured seven other people, including a teacher.

"School threats naturally put everyone on edge," Worthy said in a statement on Saturday, when announcing the first round of charges.

All five of the most-recent students charged are being prosecuted as juveniles, and if convicted would be sentenced as juveniles, Worthy said. All five had hearings Tuesday afternoon before Wayne County Juvenile Court Referee Leslie Graves. Worth did not release their names.

They are:

A 12-year-old female student at Palmer Park Preparatory Academy in Detroit faces a charge of intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school or school employees.

A 12-year-old male student at Strong Middle School in Melvindale. He faces the intentional threat charge, along with the malicious use of a telecommunications device.

A 13-year-old male student at Casimir Pulaski Elementary/Middle School in Detroit is charged with making an intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school or school employees.

A 13-year-old male student at Brownell School in Grosse Pointe Farms is charged with both intentional threat and malicious use charges.

A 14-year-old male student at J.E. Clark Preparatory Academy in Wayne faces the intentional threat charge.

The previous seven suspects, also are charged in juvenile court, range from 13 to 16 years old and hail from every region of Wayne County: city, suburbs, Downriver, western Wayne, and the Grosse Pointes, according to Worthy’s office. She did not release their names.

One student allegedly threatened a Grosse Pointe Woods middle school.

After the student was arrested for making the threat against Parcells Middle School, Grosse Pointe schools Superintendent Jon Dean explained that "while these threats appeared to be copycat-style threats intended to cause disruption or spark a response.

Three others allegedly threatened Detroit schools, including one directed at Mumford High School. Threats were also made against a Southgate middle school and Belleville High School.

A student was in possession of a weapon at a Detroit "upper academy" for fifth through eighth graders, Worthy's office said.

Monday morning, a social media threat to "shoot up" Crestwood High School in Dearborn Heights stoked students' fears that more violence could come.

