Plymouth-Canton Community Schools to close Friday following incident

The Detroit News

The day after a lockdown sparked by a report of a weapon, all classes at Plymouth-Canton Community Schools are scheduled to be canceled Friday, officials said.

All programs also are canceled, the district said in a statement on its website.

"Student safety and well-being remains the number one priority of Plymouth-Canton Community Schools," officials said.

Thursday's lockdown centered on Plymouth-Canton Educational Park, home to the district's three high schools. There are about 6,000 students on the campus.

Canton Township director of police services Chad Baugh said the student told a security officer that they witnessed another student with a weapon. That security officer alerted township officers around 2 p.m.

The lockdown lasted hours before the high schools were slowly released. No weapon was found.

Authorities across southeast Michigan have responded to a surge of threats involving schools in the week after the Oxford High shooting that left four students dead and seven other people. Some led to districts closing.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Thursday she has charged 23 youths with school threats and is investigating 10 more cases.

Meanwhile, false threats have been reported in Roseville, Monroe County and other communities.