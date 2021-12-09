Plymouth-Canton Educational Park on lockdown due to 'potential threat'

Canton — The Plymouth-Canton Educational Park, home to three high schools, is on lockdown Thursday afternoon as police investigate a "potential threat," the district said.

"School dismissal is being delayed until the investigation is complete," the Canton Township Police Department said in a statement. "No students are being released."

The district urges people to avoid approaching the school, as they won't be let in.

"Police and security staff are investigating a potential threat and we will communicate to you as soon as we have additional information," the district said in a brief message to the community.

School officials did not immediately respond to requests for information.

Plymouth-Canton Educational Park hosts more than 6,000 students between Canton High School, Plymouth High School and Salem High School. It's off Joy Road, east of Beck in Canton Township.

Michigan schools have faced many school threats of violence in the week-plus since the shooting at Oxford High School, which killed four people and wounded seven others, including a teacher.

More than a dozen youth in Wayne County face juvenile charges owing to school threats. Oakland and Macomb County prosecutors have also both charged multiple students with making school threats.

Educators have advised that school threats disrupt the educational environment. Some prosecutors have vowed a "zero tolerance" approach to school threats, warning that those convicted of making them will be punished "to the fullest extent of the law."