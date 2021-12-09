WAYNE COUNTY

Police investigate death of man found in Grosse Pointe Farms home Wednesday

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
View Comments

Grosse Pointe Farms — Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a man found at his home Wednesday on Kercheval, officials said.

They said there does not appear to be any signs of foul play but detectives are waiting results of an autopsy conducted by the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office.

The victim, 55, was found at his home in the 380 block of Kercheval. 

State police detectives were requested by the city's police department due to a conflict of interest, they also said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

View Comments