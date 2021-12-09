Police investigate death of man found in Grosse Pointe Farms home Wednesday

Grosse Pointe Farms — Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a man found at his home Wednesday on Kercheval, officials said.

They said there does not appear to be any signs of foul play but detectives are waiting results of an autopsy conducted by the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office.

The victim, 55, was found at his home in the 380 block of Kercheval.

State police detectives were requested by the city's police department due to a conflict of interest, they also said.

