Wyandotte high school student wounded in knife fight; suspect caught

The Wyandotte school district went into a lockdown Thursday morning when a fight involving a knife broke out between two students at Roosevelt High School, according to a school district note to families.

A male student received a superficial wound in the altercation that Wyandotte Public Schools Superintendent Catherine Cost described in an announcement as "very concerning." Both students were juvenile males, she said.

Police were called after an adult intervened in the fight and the school went into immediate lockdown, Cost said. Officers and emergency medical services arrived shortly.

After determining that the suspect fled the school after the fight, every school in the district was put under lockdown, Cost said.

The suspect was apprehended within 15 minutes, according to the announcement.

"The detectives knew who the suspect was and what he was wearing," Cost said.

The Roosevelt lockdown was lifted at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, and students were released to class with an adjusted schedule, she said.

The injured student's parents arrived at the school as his wound was being treated, Cost said. The student went home with a parent after speaking to the police, she said.

School will be in session Friday, Cost confirmed.

