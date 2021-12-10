Worthy charges 3 more students in Wayne County school threats

The list of youths charged in connection with alleged threats against Wayne County schools grew Friday as Prosecutor Kym Worthy's office announced three more cases.

The misdemeanor charges stem from incidents on Dec. 3 and Wednesday and Thursday, representatives said in a statement. Details of the threats were not released.

One, a 16-year-old student at Michigan Collegiate High School in Warren, was accused of threatening Detroit's Denby High, according to the release.

He has been charged with making an intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, its employees or students as well as malicious use of a telecommunications device.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 22 before Referee Sean Kerman.

A 12-year-old student at the city's Flagship Charter Academy faced the same two charges in connection with threats made against Mumford High, officials said.

He faces a pre-trial hearing at 10 a.m. Jan. 6 before Referee Brandy Taylor.

A 14-year-old boy who attends Central High School in Detroit was charged with an intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, its employees or students.

His next court date is set for 10 a.m. Jan. 19 before Referee Charles Wilson.

Bond was set at $5,000 in all three cases.

"Juveniles do not receive adult sentences," Worthy's office said. "Upon conviction, the judge will fashion a sentence considering the crime committed, and the rehabilitation of the juvenile offender."

Worthy's office also announced charges against a student at Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte accused of using a knife in a fight with a classmate Thursday, sparking a lockdown.

The 15-year-old has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and aggravated assault.

Bond was set at $5,000. He is due back in court at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 10 before Judge Edward Joseph.

Worthy announced Thursday she had charged 23 youths with school threats and was investigating 10 more cases following the Oxford High shooting Nov. 30 that left four students dead and seven other people injured.

Arrests and charges stemming from similar incidents have been reported across Metro Detroit, including Grosse Pointe Woods, Lake Orion, Harper Woods, Bloomfield Township, and Waterford Township.