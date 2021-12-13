Lincoln Park shooting Sunday leaves 16-year-old dead

A shooting Sunday afternoon left a 16-year-old male dead in Lincoln Park, an official confirmed.

The shooting is believed to have taken place inside a home in the city, said Lincoln Park City Manager James Krizan on Monday, adding that he was not aware whether a suspect had been apprehended.

Further information was not available, Kirzan said, pending a Lincoln Park Police Department investigation.

The Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for information about the shooting.

Kirzan said another fatal shooting occurred in Lincoln Park about a month before, which he said he believed began in Detroit and crossed into Lincoln Park.

A 41-year-old man, who authorities believe was a Detroit resident, was fatally shot on Nov. 15, according to a report from the News-Herald.

The shooting occurred on University Avenue, between Howard Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard.

