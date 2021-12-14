4 more students charged in Wayne County school threats this week

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy on Tuesday announced charges against four more students in connection with alleged threats at local schools.

The incidents were reported Sunday and Monday, the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

The incidents were:

A 13-year-old boy at Noble Middle School in Detroit was charged with an intentional threat to commit act of violence against school, school employees or students as well as malicious use of a telecommunications device. A pre-trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 25 before Referee Raeigen Evans.

A 11-year-old boy at Hilbert Middle School in Redford Township was charged with a threat to commit act of violence against school, school employees or students. Bond was set at $1,000. His pre-trial is 10:30 a.m. Jan. 6 before Referee Brandy Taylor.

A 12-year-old girl at Renton Junior High School in New Boston was charged with a threat to commit act of violence against school, school employees or students. Bond was set at $1,000. A pre-trial is 9:30 a.m. Jan. 18 before Referee Mona Youssef.

A 16-year-old boy at Redford Union High School in Redford Township was charged with a threat to commit act of violence against school, school employees or students. Bond was set at $4,000. A pre-trial is set for 9 a.m. Jan. 24 before Referee Nicholas Hathaway.

"Juveniles do not receive adult sentences," the Prosecutor's Office said, adding that if they're convicted, "the judge will fashion a sentence considering the crime committed, and the rehabilitation of the juvenile offender."

The new charges follow numerous threats in southeast Michigan in the weeks after the Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30 that left four students dead and seven other people wounded.

Worthy's office has charged more than 25, including three on Friday.

Arrests and charges involving school threats have been reported in communities such as Grosse Pointe Woods, Lake Orion, Harper Woods, Bloomfield Township and Waterford Township.

West Bloomfield schools moved to online learning after a social media threat Monday against the district. The suspect behind the threat was apprehended by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office in conjunction with the West Bloomfield Police Department, Superintendent Gerald Hill said.

At least three students in Warren Consolidated Schools face expulsion after they allegedly posted threats or inappropriate messages online, the district's leader announced Monday night.

Oxford Community Schools canceled classes for the rest of the week after a social media threat was reported Monday, officials said.

Also Tuesday, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said petitions have been sought in Oakland County Probate Court for at least eight students, and

dozens more are being investigated.

“These threats are often coming from other students who may think it’s funny or a clever way to get out of class,” he said in a statement. “This is not a joke or a harmless prank. No one thinks this is funny. We take this seriously. If you choose such a foolish path and make such a threat, understand that you will be caught and you will be punished. This is not a game.”