Garden City High School placed on lockdown after threat sent to cellphones

Garden City High School has been placed under a lockdown Wednesday as a precaution after a threat was made electronically against the school, officials said.

"Everyone is safe," Derek Fisher, superintendent of Garden Public Schools, said.

He said the high school's administrators and its school resources officer placed the building on lockdown at about 9 a.m. "out of an abundance of caution."

The move was in response to a threat that was distributed to a group through their Apple cellphones' Air Drop function, the superintendent said. Air Drop is an instant messaging program that sends texts, pictures and other information to Apple devices in a certain radius.

"(The threat of violence) wasn't posted on social media but rather Air Dropped from an Apple device within the building," Fisher said. "Students became aware of it and notified the school's administrators."

He said the district's information technology department is working with police to find the device that sent the message.

"We and everyone across the region grieve after (the Oxford High School) tragedy and unfortunately we've seen some copycat threats," Fisher said. "But we don't have the luxury to say something is a copycat and we have to respond in the moment to keep our kids and staff safe."

