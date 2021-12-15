Online threat leads to charges for Harper Woods High School student, 14

A 14-year-old student has been charged in connection with threatening violence at Harper Woods High School, police announced Wednesday.

Officials there learned Tuesday about an Instagram post "threatening to shoot up the school," investigators said in a statement.

Administrators alerted the Harper Woods Department of Public Safety, which identified the youth and arrested him, according to the release.

"The Harper Woods Department of Public Safety works closely with the school districts within the City and maintains a zero tolerance policy for actions of this nature," officials said.

The teen was held in the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility and charged with two counts: making an intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students as well as malicious use of a telecommunications device.

He was among the youths Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Wednesday had been charged in connection with school threats.

Last week, two other students were arrested in connection with an alleged threat targeting Harper Woods High.