Person of interest in Lincoln Park fatal shooting turns himself in

A person of interest sought in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Lincoln Park last weekend was in custody, police said Wednesday.

The 19-year-old man turned himself in around noon, police confirmed.

He was expected to be arraigned this week. Other details were not released Wednesday night.

The victim was believed to have been shot at a home Sunday afternoon in the Wayne County community, City Manager James Krizan told The Detroit News.

WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) reported the teen was shot near Richmond Avenue and Porter Street and died from his injuries at a hospital.