Wayne County prosecutor charges more students for alleged school threats

Oralandar Brand-Williams and Mark Hicks

Detroit — Six more Wayne County students have been charged in connection with alleged threats of violence against several schools in Michigan's largest county.

The latest charges bring the number of teens charged by Prosecutor Kym Worthy in connection with school threats following the Nov. 30 mass shooting at Oxford High School to38.

In announcing the misdemeanor charges, Worthy stressed that juveniles do not receive adult sentences. The judge in each case will "fashion" a sentence that takes into account the crime committed, and the rehabilitation of the juvenile involved if they are found guilty.

The details of the teens' offenses were not detailed Wednesday. Their names were not released because they are juveniles.

Three teens face charges of intentional threat to commit an act of violence against school, school employees or students and malicious use of a telecommunications device.

Those students include:

• A 15-year-old male Denby High School student in connection with alleged threats on Monday and Tuesday.

• A 13-year-old female student at Garden City Middle School for an alleged threat on Monday.

• A 17-year-old female student at Henry Ford High School in Detroit in connection with an alleged threat Tuesday.

Three others face only the intentional threat charge. They include:

• An 11-year-old male student at O.W. Best Middle School in Dearborn Heights for an alleged threat Tuesday.

• A 13-year-old male student at Fostering Leadership Academy in Redford in connection with alleged threats against the academy and Redford Union High School on Tuesday.

• A 14-year-old male student at Harper Woods High School in connection with an alleged threat on Tuesday.

The six students were scheduled for preliminary examinations at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday before Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center Referee Nicholas Hathaway.

Arrests and charges involving school threats have been reported in across southeast Michigan and in many other areas of Michigan.

brandwilliams@detroitnews.com