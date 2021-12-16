Dearborn police seek tips in armed robbery

Dearborn — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who fired two shots at people while robbing a cellphone store Wednesday.

Officers were called at about 7:50 p.m. to the business, located in the 7500 Block of Wyoming Avenue near West Warren for a report of an armed robbery.

Police spoke to witnesses who told them a man wearing a surgical mask and dressed entirely in black entered the store and fired a round at one person.

He then took several items before leaving, they told investigators. As he left, he fired a second round at another person.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

Anyone with information should call Dearborn police at (313) 943-2241.

