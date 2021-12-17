Detroit mom charged with child abuse after toddler allegedly shot himself

A 25-year-old Detroit woman has been charged in connection with the non-fatal shooting of her toddler, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Friday.

The second-degree child abuse charge for 25-year-old Armonie Cherece Mack comes after her 2-year-old son allegedly picked up an unsecured handgun in her home around 8:30 p.m. Monday and shot himself in his left leg. The incident occurred in the 16060 block of Liberal in Detroit.

The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment, prosecutors said.

“I simply do not understand why this is tough or controversial,” Worthy said in a statement. “I have been beating this drum that children should not have access to guns for over five years now. I have talked about this incessantly. Gun owners have a duty to safely store their weapons when children are around. They need to make sure that there is absolutely no way that children can get access. Full stop.”

Mack is expected Friday in 36th District Court.