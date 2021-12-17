Two more students charged in school threats in Wayne County

Two more juveniles have been charged with making school threats, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Friday.

A 16-year-old male and a 12-year-old female were charged in separate cases on charges that involved alleged threats of violence against multiple Wayne County schools.

The latest charges brings the number of youngsters charged with alleged threats of violence against schools to 41 cases since the Oxford High School shootings.

The 16-year-old, a student at Redford Union High School, is charged in connection with a threat Thursday. No details on the nature of those alleged threats were released Friday.

He was charged with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against school, school employees or students. His preliminary hearing was scheduled for Friday before Wayne County Juvenile Court Referee Nicholas Hathaway.

The female student, who attends Cornerstone Jefferson-Douglass Academy in Detroit, is charged in connection with an alleged Thursday disturbance at the school. Her preliminary examination also was scheduled before Hathaway on Friday.

The prosecutor's office said Friday that those charged as juveniles do not receive adult sentences, and "upon conviction," the judge will determine a sentence considering the crime committed and the possibility of rehabilitation for the juvenile offender.

On Thursday, Worthy announced charges against a 15-year-old male at the Detroit Lions Academy involving an alleged threat Tuesday.

The Lions Academy student was charged with intentional threat to commit violence against school, school employees or students. He was given a $10,000/10 percent bond.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 24 before Hathaway.